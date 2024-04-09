Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Trading Down 2.2%

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Free Report) was down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.95 and last traded at $1.96. Approximately 7,580 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 38,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

Ensign Energy Services Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.77.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.