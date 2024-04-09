Ergo (ERG) One Day Volume Hits $406,291.54

Ergo (ERG) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 9th. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ergo has a market capitalization of $127.14 million and approximately $406,291.54 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for $1.71 or 0.00002468 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69,102.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $622.04 or 0.00900172 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.51 or 0.00141109 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00008463 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.59 or 0.00047165 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $132.91 or 0.00192335 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00045003 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $92.67 or 0.00134106 BTC.

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 74,551,161 coins and its circulating supply is 74,551,053 coins. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.