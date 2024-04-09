Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) Trading Down 0.7%

Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.70 and last traded at $14.70. Approximately 7,402 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 21,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.80.

Fairfax India Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.98.

Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter.

Fairfax India Company Profile

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation operates as an investment holding company in India. It invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted and dependent in India. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

