Fetch.ai Price Tops $2.57 (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $2.17 billion and $190.73 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for $2.57 or 0.00003713 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.90 or 0.00067866 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00010127 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00023067 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00015536 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00005992 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 846,098,668 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

