FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Trading Up 1.9%

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.35 and last traded at $4.31. Approximately 5,392 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 8,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.23.

FIBRA Prologis Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.16.

About FIBRA Prologis

FIBRA Prologis is a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico. As of December 31, 2023, FIBRA Prologis was comprised of 235 logistics and manufacturing facilities in six industrial markets in Mexico totaling 46.9 million square feet (4.4 million square meters) of gross leasable area.

