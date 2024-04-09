First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Shares Acquired by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,338 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.38% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $5,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of UCON traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.50. The stock had a trading volume of 324,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,243. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.57 and its 200 day moving average is $24.34. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.45 and a 52-week high of $24.85.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

