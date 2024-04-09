G999 Price Tops $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 9th. Over the last seven days, G999 has traded 86.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and $26.82 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One G999 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.09 or 0.00067878 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00010608 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00023347 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00015735 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00003761 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00005952 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

Buying and Selling G999

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars.

