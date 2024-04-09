Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 11,566 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,566 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $7,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Guidance Group Inc. raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. now owns 86,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 213,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,080,000 after buying an additional 120,844 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 85,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 9,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares during the period. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 165,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,604,000 after buying an additional 8,675 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS COWZ traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,476,324 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.77. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

