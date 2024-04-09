Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $4,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $495,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $329,000. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,319,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FEZ traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.01. 1,409,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,106. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.04. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $40.23 and a twelve month high of $53.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.81.

About SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

