Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 54.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,874 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.7% of Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 255.5% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.08. The company had a trading volume of 10,723,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,710,850. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $47.48 and a 12 month high of $61.69.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.