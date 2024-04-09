Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 242,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,794 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $6,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 118,261.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 991,333,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,464,867,000 after buying an additional 990,496,084 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 81,068,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,788,000 after buying an additional 1,616,463 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,246,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,299 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,941,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,251,000 after purchasing an additional 309,641 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,565,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,415,000 after purchasing an additional 157,346 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.81. 637,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,303,649. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.35. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $26.15.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.