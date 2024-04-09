Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,019 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 108,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,555,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,832,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $114.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,877,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,730,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $115.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.85.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EMR. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.89.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

