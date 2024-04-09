Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $10.51 Million Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 62.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 106,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,008 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ONE Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 765.1% during the 3rd quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 43,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 38,701 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,463,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TLT traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.23. 32,525,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,656,582. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.40. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.42 and a 12 month high of $107.76.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3124 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

