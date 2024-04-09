Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $28.13 Million Stock Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,527 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $28,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOAT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,783,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,029 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,887,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,062,000 after acquiring an additional 845,137 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $45,601,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 507.3% during the third quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 668,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,683,000 after acquiring an additional 558,246 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,504,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,451,000 after acquiring an additional 418,536 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:MOAT traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.64. 741,658 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.90 and its 200-day moving average is $81.79. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.