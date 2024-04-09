Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $5.15 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $5,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 202.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 742.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYR traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.28. The company had a trading volume of 6,223,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,589,993. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $72.88 and a twelve month high of $92.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.02 and its 200-day moving average is $85.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

