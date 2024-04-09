Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $5.22 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $5,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $647,943,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $460,136,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,129 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,521,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,421.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,536,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,379 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,897,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,572,617. The company has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.16. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $57.94.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

