Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $9.26 Million Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,304 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.40% of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF worth $9,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTLC. Ferguson Shapiro LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,952,000. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 3,689.6% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 675,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,550,000 after purchasing an additional 657,678 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $19,042,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,815,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,463,000 after purchasing an additional 263,865 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,903,000.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS PTLC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.36. The company had a trading volume of 89,367 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.30.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.