Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 10,319.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 448,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444,334 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.46% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $12,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGGR. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 218.7% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGGR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.00. 1,570,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,234. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $21.83 and a 52-week high of $32.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.99.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

