Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,134 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $9,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 186.9% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $154.24. The stock had a trading volume of 228,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,198. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.92 and a 1 year high of $156.27. The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.84.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.