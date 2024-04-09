Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 6,807 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 443,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,807 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $14,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FNDF. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,098,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,257,000 after purchasing an additional 88,767 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $701,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 277.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 128,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNDF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.74. The company had a trading volume of 736,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,258. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.45 and a 200 day moving average of $33.08. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $30.16 and a 1-year high of $35.91.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

