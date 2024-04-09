Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 448,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,797 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up about 1.1% of Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $21,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ISTB. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 8,228,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,618,000 after acquiring an additional 254,941 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 70.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,936,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,572 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 23.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,870,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,372,000 after acquiring an additional 549,869 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,389,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,784,000 after acquiring an additional 178,957 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 192.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,332,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,150 shares during the period.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $47.20. The company had a trading volume of 300,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,541. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.37 and a 12-month high of $48.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.03.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.1504 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

