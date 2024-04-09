Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 470,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,196 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $22,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000.
Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.39. 220,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,846. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $47.60 and a 52-week high of $48.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.38 and a 200-day moving average of $48.22.
About Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF
The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.
