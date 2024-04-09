Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 101,474.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,219,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,464,030 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,008,567,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 2,329.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,329,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,052 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in American Tower by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,063,000 after acquiring an additional 962,800 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 16,195.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 849,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,833,560,000 after acquiring an additional 844,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMT. HSBC began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.91.

American Tower Price Performance

AMT stock traded up $4.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,962,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $219.10. The company has a market capitalization of $89.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $194.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.02.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($1.16). American Tower had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 213.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.