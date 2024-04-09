Henderson European Focus Trust (LON:HEFT) Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Henderson European Focus Trust plc (LON:HEFT – Get Free Report) were down 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 180 ($2.28) and last traded at GBX 180 ($2.28). Approximately 132,615 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 194,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 182 ($2.30).

Henderson European Focus Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £382.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,058.82 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 177.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 167.95. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66.

Henderson European Focus Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a dividend of GBX 3.05 ($0.04) per share. This is a boost from Henderson European Focus Trust’s previous dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 1.83%. Henderson European Focus Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,352.94%.

Henderson European Focus Trust Company Profile

Henderson European Focus Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Continental Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

