Impax Asset Management Group plc Decreases Stock Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,698,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 503,145 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 1.86% of Graphic Packaging worth $139,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 870.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPK traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.41. 2,914,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,921,464. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $29.50.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 35.66% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 17.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on GPK. StockNews.com lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Graphic Packaging news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $1,834,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 205,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,377,052.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

