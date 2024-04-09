Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $187.36 Million Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 802,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $187,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VMI. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 347.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Valmont Industries from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price target on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valmont Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.00.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

NYSE VMI traded down $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.20. 218,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,955. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.63 and a fifty-two week high of $315.88.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.61%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

