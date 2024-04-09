Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $189.98 Million Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 47.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,306,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070,036 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 0.39% of Carrier Global worth $189,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CARR. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 65,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 12,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,078,000 after acquiring an additional 75,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,282.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Carrier Global news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,899,281.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CARR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.86.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.11. 2,954,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,813,898. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.34 and its 200-day moving average is $54.67. The company has a market capitalization of $52.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $40.28 and a 1-year high of $60.87.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Articles

