Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $199 Million Stock Holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,638,182 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343,650 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 4.37% of Ormat Technologies worth $199,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,429 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,097 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 15,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stanley Stern sold 1,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $122,183.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,835 shares in the company, valued at $323,703.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ormat Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORA traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,477. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.48. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.73 and a 12-month high of $88.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.50.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORA. Barclays lowered their target price on Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Ormat Technologies from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Ormat Technologies from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

