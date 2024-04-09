Impax Asset Management Group plc Raises Holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,139,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 147,452 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 3.39% of Stericycle worth $154,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Stericycle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stericycle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stericycle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Stericycle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Stericycle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Stericycle Trading Down 0.4 %

Stericycle stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.52. 309,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,199. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.70. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.78 and a 12-month high of $57.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -214.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $652.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.99 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. Stericycle’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SRCL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Stericycle from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Stericycle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Stericycle from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stericycle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Stericycle

About Stericycle

(Free Report)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.