Impax Asset Management Group plc Reduces Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,039,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346,351 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 1.38% of AZEK worth $77,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in AZEK by 726.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AZEK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in AZEK by 1,441.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AZEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in AZEK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AZEK shares. Barclays increased their price objective on AZEK from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on AZEK from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on AZEK from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on AZEK from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.84.

In other AZEK news, insider Michelle A. Kasson sold 94,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $4,671,501.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,721.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $589,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,184,444 shares in the company, valued at $53,702,690.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle A. Kasson sold 94,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $4,671,501.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,721.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,431 shares of company stock valued at $6,212,712. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AZEK traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,093,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,588. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.05 and a 52-week high of $50.78. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. AZEK had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $240.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.12 million. Equities analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

