Impax Asset Management Group plc Reduces Stock Holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lowered its position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 485,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,932 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Herc were worth $71,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HRI. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Herc by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Herc by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its position in Herc by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Herc by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Herc by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Herc alerts:

Herc Price Performance

Herc stock traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.61. 114,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.95. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.97 and a 1 year high of $171.00.

Herc Increases Dividend

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.05). Herc had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.10, for a total transaction of $564,009.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,560,647.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Herc from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Herc

Herc Company Profile

(Free Report)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.