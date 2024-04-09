Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,370 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $7,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

RSP traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.56. 5,483,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,569,184. The stock has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.12 and a 200 day moving average of $153.15. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $169.80.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

