Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,954 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $6,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 67,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.84. 2,108,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,212,825. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $65.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.02.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

