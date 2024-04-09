iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) Shares Down 0.4%

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $36.11 and last traded at $36.26. 12,295 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 55,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.42.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $380.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.13.

Get iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 8,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF (HEZU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap securities from the eurozone, while hedging out its exposure to the euro currency relative to the US dollar. HEZU was launched on Jul 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

