iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) Trading 1.4% Higher

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $73.13 and last traded at $73.13. 33,406 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 44,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.15.

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.86 million, a PE ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REZ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 457.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 144.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $140,000.

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (REZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Residential Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US residential, health care, and specialized REITs. REZ was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

