iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,363 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $33,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $490,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 683.6% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

IWV stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $297.60. The company had a trading volume of 203,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,244. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $231.02 and a 12 month high of $300.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $291.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.33.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

