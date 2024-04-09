Liberty Gold (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) Shares Down 4.5%

Shares of Liberty Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGDTF – Get Free Report) fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. 530,918 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 304,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

Liberty Gold Trading Down 4.5 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.21.

Liberty Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Turkiye. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It holds interest in the Black Pine project located in Cassia County, southern Idaho; the Goldstrike project located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the TV Tower gold-silver-copper property located in northwestern Türkiye.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.