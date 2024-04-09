Litecoin Cash Hits 24 Hour Volume of $89.90 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $4.97 million and approximately $89.90 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 799,204,450 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 799,174,809.3334944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00639692 USD and is up 2.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $406.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
