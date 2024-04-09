Litecoin Cash Hits 24 Hour Volume of $89.90 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $4.97 million and approximately $89.90 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 799,204,450 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 799,174,809.3334944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00639692 USD and is up 2.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $406.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

