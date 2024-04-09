Navcoin Price Hits $0.0686 on Exchanges (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and $33,357.40 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0686 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 23.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.79 or 0.00106349 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00036796 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00015792 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002868 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000189 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

