Onex (TSE:ONEX) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Shares of Onex Co. (TSE:ONEX – Get Free Report) traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$99.72 and last traded at C$99.30. 59,949 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 98,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$98.39.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ONEX shares. TD Securities downgraded shares of Onex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$115.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Onex from C$125.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Onex from C$115.00 to C$119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$101.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$92.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.57.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

