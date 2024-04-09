Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) Trading Up 0.3%

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL – Get Free Report) was up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $78.50 and last traded at $78.50. Approximately 1,159 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.25.

Paul Mueller Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get Paul Mueller alerts:

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($21.99) EPS for the quarter. Paul Mueller had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $55.79 million for the quarter.

Paul Mueller Announces Dividend

Paul Mueller Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Paul Mueller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.59%.

(Get Free Report)

Paul Mueller Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufactured equipment and components in the United States, North America, Asia, the Far East, the Netherlands, EU countries, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four reportable segments: Dairy Farm Equipment, Industrial Equipment, Field Fabrication, and Transportation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paul Mueller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paul Mueller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.