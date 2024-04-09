Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) Trading Up 0.3%

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL – Get Free Report) was up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $78.50 and last traded at $78.50. Approximately 1,159 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.25.
Paul Mueller Stock Up 0.3 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($21.99) EPS for the quarter. Paul Mueller had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $55.79 million for the quarter.
Paul Mueller Company Profile
Paul Mueller Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufactured equipment and components in the United States, North America, Asia, the Far East, the Netherlands, EU countries, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four reportable segments: Dairy Farm Equipment, Industrial Equipment, Field Fabrication, and Transportation.
