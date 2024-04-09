Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Director Acquires C$96,098.02 in Stock

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) Director Henry William Sykes bought 1,984 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$48.44 per share, with a total value of C$96,098.02.

TSE PPL traded down C$0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$48.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,911,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,709,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$46.95 and its 200 day moving average is C$45.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a twelve month low of C$38.79 and a twelve month high of C$48.97.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.46. The company had revenue of C$2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.47 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 19.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 3.0374298 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PPL. Citigroup upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$52.35.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

