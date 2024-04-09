Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,858 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 134.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 82.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.31.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of PSX stock traded down $3.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,358,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,126,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $70.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.99. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $89.74 and a 1-year high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $38.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 22.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 13 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 27.15%.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other news, Director Robert W. Pease purchased 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,502. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert W. Pease purchased 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,502. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $3,208,286.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,120.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,056 shares of company stock worth $5,272,681. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

