Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Shares Down 1.4%

Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) were down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $197.09 and last traded at $198.05. Approximately 70,845 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 95,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $200.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PIPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Northland Securities downgraded Piper Sandler Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $195.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.28.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $1.42. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $457.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is 48.58%.

Insider Transactions at Piper Sandler Companies

In other news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 4,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.72, for a total value of $914,502.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 12,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,340.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 4,795 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.72, for a total transaction of $914,502.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 12,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,340.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 11,307 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total value of $2,037,295.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,116 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,220.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,524 shares of company stock valued at $9,838,711. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Piper Sandler Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PIPR. North Reef Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 143.5% in the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 245,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,601,000 after purchasing an additional 144,369 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $18,683,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 224.7% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 155,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,560,000 after purchasing an additional 107,640 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 2,650.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 109,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,186,000 after purchasing an additional 105,576 shares during the period. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 210.8% in the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 123,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,526,000 after purchasing an additional 83,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

