ProShares Pet Care ETF (BATS:PAWZ) Trading 0.5% Higher

ProShares Pet Care ETF (BATS:PAWZ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.73 and last traded at $49.68. 10,021 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $49.42.

ProShares Pet Care ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.39 million, a P/E ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.99.

Get ProShares Pet Care ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Pet Care ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAWZ. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 20.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares Pet Care ETF

The ProShares Pet Care ETF (PAWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FactSet Pet Care index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global equities related to pet ownership. PAWZ was launched on Nov 5, 2018 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Pet Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Pet Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.