ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) Trading Down 0.9%

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Get Free Report) were down 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.74 and last traded at $23.74. Approximately 163,586 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 347,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.95.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.42 and a 200 day moving average of $23.95.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 201.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 773.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Company Profile

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

