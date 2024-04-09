Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 912,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 59,848 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 1.64% of Repligen worth $163,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Repligen by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Repligen by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Repligen by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Repligen by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,221,000 after purchasing an additional 11,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Repligen by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,331,000 after purchasing an additional 9,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Repligen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.70.

Repligen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN traded up $7.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.92. The company had a trading volume of 383,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,160. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $193.49 and its 200 day moving average is $172.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 241.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.02. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $110.45 and a twelve month high of $211.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a current ratio of 7.02.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Repligen had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $155.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Repligen

In related news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 3,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total transaction of $681,348.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,699,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 3,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total transaction of $681,348.41. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,260 shares in the company, valued at $4,699,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $193,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,892,409.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,597 shares of company stock valued at $5,039,532 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

