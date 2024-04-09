Roots (TSE:ROOT) Trading Up 6.5%

Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.46 and last traded at C$2.45. 21,004 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 178% from the average session volume of 7,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.30.
Roots Stock Up 6.5 %
The company has a market cap of C$98.61 million, a PE ratio of 61.25, a P/E/G ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.25.
About Roots
Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and sells apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and ecommerce.
