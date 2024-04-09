Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Avion Wealth

Avion Wealth reduced its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 78.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,210 shares during the period. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cordant Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 832.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.64. 1,225,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,857,864. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.90. The company has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.57 and a 12-month high of $62.24.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.