Sino Biopharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) Stock Price Down 12.7%

Shares of Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF – Get Free Report) fell 12.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.37. 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 6,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

Sino Biopharmaceutical Trading Down 12.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.39.

Sino Biopharmaceutical Company Profile

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a research and development pharmaceutical conglomerate in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Modernised Chinese Medicines and Chemical Medicines, Investment, and Others. The company offers oncology medicines comprising Qingkeshu tablets, Focus V capsules, Annike injection, and Anyue capsules; liver disease medicines, including Tianqing ganmei injection and Runzhong dispersible tablets; and respiratory system medicines, such as Tianqing suchang suspension for inhalation and Tianyun for injection.

